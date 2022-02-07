Cardi B is getting ahead of the trolls of her daughter’s Instagram account.

Cardi and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, 3, had her own social media account to track her stylish life but according to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, the account is now private.

A fan on Twitter brought Cardi’s attention to the disgusting comments that some left under the toddler’s pictures.

READ MORE: Cardi B To Cover Funeral And Burial Costs After 17 Die In Tragic NYC Fire

“Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page …I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos,” Cardi tweeted on Monday.

Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page …I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe ass weirdos https://t.co/d6UfXTKqrC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 7, 2022

Cardi recently won a court case in regards to cyberbullying against YouTuber Tasha K who was found guilty on the claims of defamation, false light, and emotional distress.

Speaking to People about her win, Cardi later said, “The only difference between me and the high schooler who is being cyberbullied and lied on by their classmates is the money and resources I have access to.”

READ MORE: Cardi B Is ‘Profoundly Grateful’ After Winning Lawsuit Against YouTuber

Adding, “We collectively have to say enough is enough. We can no longer be a society that turns a blind eye to blatant lies. The unchecked behaviour and provably false content on platforms like YouTube have to be addressed and removed. The constant harassment and lies that are reported as factual from journalists and bloggers have to end.”