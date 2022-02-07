Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ant Anstead’s son Hudson is styling his own hair.

Anstead shared a hilarious story about his son Hudson, 2, who he shares with ex-Christina Haack on his Instagram Stories.

The “Wheeler Dealers” host posted a video of his son spreading butter on some toast before a close-up of his face covered in crumbs and a chunk of hair missing.

READ MORE: Ant Anstead Shares Pics Helping Son Hudson Decorate The Christmas Tree — Is Renée Zellweger Behind The Camera?

“Butters his own toast…and cuts his own hair (with the same butter knife!!!!!!), Anstead captioned the clips.

Instagram Story. Photo: @ant_anstead/Instagram

Anstead is also dad to Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

The dad was apart from his eldest children for more than two years due to the pandemic but reunited for Christmas.

READ MORE: Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead Spent Thanksgiving Day At Saints Game With Ant’s Son Hudson

“My heart is FULL. Happy Christmas x x,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of his three children curled up in front of a Christmas tree.