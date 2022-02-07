Ant Anstead’s son Hudson is styling his own hair.
Anstead shared a hilarious story about his son Hudson, 2, who he shares with ex-Christina Haack on his Instagram Stories.
The “Wheeler Dealers” host posted a video of his son spreading butter on some toast before a close-up of his face covered in crumbs and a chunk of hair missing.
READ MORE: Ant Anstead Shares Pics Helping Son Hudson Decorate The Christmas Tree — Is Renée Zellweger Behind The Camera?
“Butters his own toast…and cuts his own hair (with the same butter knife!!!!!!), Anstead captioned the clips.
Anstead is also dad to Amelie, 18, and Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.
The dad was apart from his eldest children for more than two years due to the pandemic but reunited for Christmas.
READ MORE: Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead Spent Thanksgiving Day At Saints Game With Ant’s Son Hudson
“My heart is FULL. Happy Christmas x x,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of his three children curled up in front of a Christmas tree.