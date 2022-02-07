Jerry O’Connell is siding with Kanye West and offering some advice for Ye and Kim Kardashian who are taking their feud public.

West recently expressed his displeasure that his daughter North, 8, who he shares with ex-Kardashian, is allowed to be on TikTok.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” West wrote on Friday.

Kardashian responded, writing on her Instagram Story, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

During Global’s “The Talk” on Monday, O’Connell said he is “1000 per cent Team Kanye.”

“They are both parents to these children, and each parent has equal say whether the children should or should not be on social media,” he explained. “Kim and Kanye are no longer a union, and their father has as much of a say as their mother as to whether their children can or can’t be on social media.”

Co-host Natalie Morales did point out that Kardashian said that North could only post if her mom was part of the videos, but also addressed how North went behind her mom’s back and posted anyway.

“How old is North West now? 8? So an 8-year-old has a say in what is posted and what isn’t,” O’Connell rebutted. “I’m so sorry, come on now. Come on now.”

Akbar Gbajabiamila agreed with O’Connell.

“As a father, you want to protect your daughter. Like, you know there is a lot of inherent danger that is associated with social media and to be able to protect that…” Gbajabiamila said.

Although he wasn’t on board for West’s method of airing out everything on social media, adding, “He’s using public pressure to be able to get some sort of say in his family’s life, and that to me seems kind of weird.”

O’Connell also suggested that West and Kardashian “Take it to the DMs!”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.