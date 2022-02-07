Click to share this via email

Josh Gad is detailing his experience scuba diving in Hawaii.

After learning to dive while in university, Gad recently got to swim with an octopus.

“It went onto my mask and did that thing where it is exploding blackness,” Gad told “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“Then it went on my hand, it was one of the most incredible experiences,” he added. “Up to the point he left and didn’t want to be bothered anymore.”

Gad and DeGeneres also discussed celebrating birthdays during the pandemic.

“It turns out celebrating a birthday during the end of the world is not great,” the “Frozen” actor joked about his 40th birthday.

While celebrating with a virtual escape room birthday last year, this year he is hoping he can be around friends.

Gad can next be seen in “Wolf Like Me” with Isla Fisher which was filmed in the Australian outback during the “craziest conditions”.

Sharing clips from behind-the-scenes, Gad teased Fisher had to save him from the extreme winds.

“That screaming you here is us trying to make sense of if we will be able to leave Australia,” he said.