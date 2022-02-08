Neil Young has taken another swipe at Spotify after pulling his music from the platform to take a stand against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan.

Pitchfork reported that Young, in the latest message shared on his website, encouraged his fans to take their money from the accounts of major American banks.

He wrote, “In our communication age, misinformation is the problem. Ditch the misinformers. Find a good clean place to support with your monthly checks. You have the real power. Use it.

“To the baby boomers, I say 70 per cent of the country’s financial assets are in your hands compared with just about 5 per cent for millennials. You and I need to lead.

“In our age of Climate Chaos, I say ditch the companies contributing to the mass fossil fuel destruction of Earth.

“For their continued funding of the fossil fuel damage even as the global temperature keeps climbing, I say take your money from the accounts of these American banks today: Chase, Citi, Bank of America [and] Wells Fargo.”

Young went on, “Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them. You have the power to change the world. We can do it together. Your grandchildren will thank you in history.”

Referencing Spotify yet again, the musician shared: “To the musicians and creators in the world, I say this: You must be able to find a better place than Spotify to be the home of your art.

“To the workers at Spotify, I say [CEO] Daniel Ek is your big problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers – not art, not creativity.

“Notice that EK never mentions the Medical Professionals who started this conversation. Look, one last time at the statements EK has made. Then be free and take the good path.”

After Young pulled his music from the platform last month, his fellow musicians Joni Mitchell and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren were among those who followed suit.

Young has since urged fans to head over to Amazon Music instead to enjoy his entire catalogue.