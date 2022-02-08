Lamar Odom is still mourning the loss of his child 15 years later.

On the latest episode of Global’s “Celebrity Big Brother”, the former NBA player opened up about his son Jayden, who passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2006.

Speaking with housemates Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges, Odom told them, “I think I need to cry. I dreamt [about] my son last night, the one that passed away. He was talking.”

He continued, “You know what that’s from, though? I didn’t get to grieve properly, I don’t think, when my son passed away. He kept saying, ‘Snatch the rainbow, Daddy.’ When he passed away, he couldn’t talk. He could just talk with his eyes.”

In a confessional, the 42-year-old spoke about his special bond with his son.

“Even at six months old I was saying that we had a really great relationship because whenever I would come into the room his eyes would just follow me wherever I went until I picked him up,” he said.

“He was a really special baby; 2006 would’ve made him, right now, I think 15 or 14 years old. There’s just something I don’t think I’d ever get over,” Odom added. “But him coming to me in a dream lets me know that he’s not too far away. And I know I’ll see him in an afterlife.”

Reacting to Odom’s story, Bridges said in his own confessional, “Hearing Lamar that he lost a kid has to be the biggest thing that someone has to deal with, and my heart goes out to Lamar because he’s dealt with so much stuff.”

The next episode of “Celebrity Big Brother” airs Sunday and 8 p.m. on Global.