The Oscar nominations are in!

Jane Campion’s “The Power Of The Dog” leads the 2022 Academy Award nominations with 12 nods, followed by Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” with 10 nominations.

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross were on hand virtually to announce the nominees on Tuesday morning. This year’s theme of the Academy Awards ceremony is “Movie Lovers Unite”, with the co-hosts inviting special guests, including healthcare workers, to join them for the announcement.

This year, there are 10 Best Picture nominees: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power Of The Dog” and “West Side Story”. Rounding out the Best Animated Feature category is “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines” and “Raya And The Last Dragon”.

Vying for Best Actor, this year’s category comprises previous nominees Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power Of The Dog”, Andrew Garfield in “Tick, Tick…Boom”, Will Smith in “King Richard” and Oscar winners Javier Bardem for “Being The Ricardos” and Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy Of Macbeth”.

The Best Actress race also features several familiar faces, including previous winners Penelope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”, Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”, and Nicole Kidman in “Being The Ricardos”. Jessica Chastain earns her third Oscar nomination for “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye” while Kristen Stewart becomes a first-time nominee with “Spencer”.

In the Supporting categories, the Best Supporting Actress nominees are Kirsten Dunst for “The Power Of The Dog”, Jessie Buckley for “The Lost Daughter”, Dame Judi Dench for “Belfast”, Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story”, and Aunjanue Ellis for “King Richard”. The Best Supporting Actor race sees “CODA” star Troy Kotsur become the first deaf male actor to be nominated for an Oscar, following in the footsteps of his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin, who became the first deaf actor to be nominated and win an Academy Award. Kotsur is up against “Being The Ricardos”‘ J.K. Simmons, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee for “The Power Of The Dog”, and Ciaran Hinds for “Belfast”.

For Best Director, the nominees are Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”, Ryusuke Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car”, Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza”, Jane Campion for “The Power Of The Dog”, and Steven Spielberg for “West Side Story”.

This year’s directing nominations make Branagh, a five-time Oscar nominee, a new record-holder. The actor/director/writer/producer now holds the record as the individual with the nominations in the most categories, earning nods across seven categories throughout the course of his career. Campion also becomes the first woman to be nominated for Best Director twice, having previously been nominated for “The Piano” nearly 30 years ago.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27. See the complete list of nominees in all 23 categories below.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”

in “Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”

in “The Power of the Dog” Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

in “tick, tick…BOOM!” Will Smith in “King Richard”

in “King Richard” Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast”

in “Belfast” Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

in “CODA” Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog”

in “The Power of the Dog” J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos”

in “Being the Ricardos” Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

in “The Lost Daughter” Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”

in “Parallel Mothers” Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”

in “Being the Ricardos” Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

in “The Lost Daughter” Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story”

in “West Side Story” Judi Dench in “Belfast”

in “Belfast” Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog”

in “The Power of the Dog” Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard”

Best animated feature film of the year

“Encanto” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer “Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie “Luca” Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht “Raya and the Last Dragon” Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Achievement in cinematography

“Dune” Greig Fraser

Greig Fraser “Nightmare Alley” Dan Laustsen

Dan Laustsen “The Power of the Dog” Ari Wegner

Ari Wegner “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Bruno Delbonnel

Bruno Delbonnel “West Side Story” Janusz Kaminski

Achievement in costume design

“Cruella” Jenny Beavan

Jenny Beavan “Cyrano” Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran “Dune” Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan “Nightmare Alley” Luis Sequeira

Luis Sequeira “West Side Story” Paul Tazewell

Achievement in directing

“Belfast” Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh “Drive My Car” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Ryusuke Hamaguchi “Licorice Pizza” Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson “The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion

Jane Campion “West Side Story” Steven Spielberg

Best documentary feature

“Ascension” Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell “Attica” Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry “Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein “Writing with Fire” Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best documentary short subject

“Audible” Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean “Lead Me Home” Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk “The Queen of Basketball” Ben Proudfoot

Ben Proudfoot “Three Songs for Benazir” Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei “When We Were Bullies” Jay Rosenblatt

Achievement in film editing

“Don’t Look Up” Hank Corwin

Hank Corwin “Dune” Joe Walker

Joe Walker “King Richard” Pamela Martin

Pamela Martin “The Power of the Dog” Peter Sciberras

Peter Sciberras “tick, tick…BOOM!” Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best international feature film of the year

“Drive My Car” Japan

Japan “Flee” Denmark

Denmark “The Hand of God” Italy

Italy “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” Bhutan

Bhutan “The Worst Person in the World” Norway

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Coming 2 America” Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer “Cruella” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon “Dune” Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh “House of Gucci” Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Don’t Look Up” Nicholas Britell

Nicholas Britell “Dune” Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer “Encanto” Germaine Franco

Germaine Franco “Parallel Mothers” Alberto Iglesias

Alberto Iglesias “The Power of the Dog” Jonny Greenwood

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

from “King Richard” Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

from “Encanto” Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda “Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

from “Belfast” Music and Lyric by Van Morrison “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

from “No Time to Die” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best motion picture of the year

“Belfast” Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers “CODA” Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers “Don’t Look Up” Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers “Drive My Car” Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer “Dune” Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers “King Richard” Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers “Licorice Pizza” Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers “Nightmare Alley” Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers “The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers “West Side Story” Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Achievement in production design

“Dune” Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos “Nightmare Alley” Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau “The Power of the Dog” Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh “West Side Story” Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best animated short film

“Affairs of the Art” Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills “Bestia” Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz “Boxballet” Anton Dyakov

Anton Dyakov “Robin Robin” Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please “The Windshield Wiper” Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Best live action short film

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger “The Dress” Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki “The Long Goodbye” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed “On My Mind” Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson “Please Hold” K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Achievement in sound

“Belfast” Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri “Dune” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett “No Time to Die” Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor “The Power of the Dog” Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb “West Side Story” Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Achievement in visual effects

“Dune” Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer “Free Guy” Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick “No Time to Die” Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Adapted screenplay

“CODA” Screenplay by Siân Heder

Screenplay by Siân Heder “Drive My Car” Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe “Dune” Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth “The Lost Daughter” Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal “The Power of the Dog” Written by Jane Campion

Original screenplay