The 2022 Oscar nominations are in.

This year, “Dune”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Belfast” and “King Richard” were among the movies being nominated, while Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, and Benedict Cumberbatch are just a handful of stars who are up for Academy Awards at the March 27 ceremony.

After Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan did the honours on Tuesday, Lin-Manuel Miranda, director of “Tick, Tick… BOOM!” celebrated Garfield’s Lead Actor nom and Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum’s Best Film Editing noms:

Miranda is also up for the Best Original Song gong for “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”.

Questlove, up for the Best Documentary Feature award for “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, gushed:

Kenneth Branagh, who is nominated for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for “Belfast”, which received seven nominations in total, shared in a statement: “It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards. Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents — how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honour — as am I.

“Given a story as personal as this one, it’s a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film. I thank Academy voters for their incredible and generous recognition. We are honoured to be among the other extraordinary nominees in a remarkable year for films, and I salute the superb cast and crew of ‘Belfast’ for their exceptional talent, comradeship and kindness.”

Olivia Colman gushed of her “The Lost Daughter” leading actress nom: “Oh my god yes. I’m SO EXCITED!!! And with Maggie [Gyllenhaal] and Jessie [Buckley], and our fellow nominees, this feeling right now is bloody brilliant. Thank you thank you thank thank you xxxxxx”

Director Adam McKay, nominated for the Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture gongs for “Don’t Look Up”, said in a statement: “I could not be more thrilled. Loved seeing the recognition for our incredibly talented composer Nicholas Britell and our legendary editor Hank Corwin. I am honoured by the Best Original Screenplay nomination with David Sirota, especially as I personally started as a writer.

“And most of all, of course, Best Picture nomination, which is a reflection of hundreds of people who went above and beyond to make this movie happen during such challenging and difficult times. Thank you to the Academy, I’m extremely grateful.”

Nicholas Britell, who is up for the Best Original Score award for the Netflix flick, added: “I am profoundly honoured to receive this Oscar nomination for ‘Don’t Look Up’. This is my fourth project with Adam McKay, and it has been a real privilege to have such an amazing creative partner and friend. This truly means so much to me.”

Ariana DeBose, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story”, added: “My morning walk along the river was extra special today. I am absolutely overjoyed by this morning’s news. To be recognized alongside such incredible women for their inspiring performances is surreal enough, but to share this celebration with Steven [Spielberg], Kristie [Macosko Krieger], and the entire team that made our beautiful movie is a dream come true. I’m so thankful to the Academy for this acknowledgement and am beyond grateful to Steven, Kristie, and everyone at Amblin and Disney. What a moment.”

Denzel Washington, who is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, said: “‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ was one of the best experiences of my career. Joel Coen is a genius and I hope the nominations for the film will allow for more people to enjoy a terrific cinematic experience. Thank you to the members of the Academy for the recognition and to A24 and Apple for their ongoing support.”

Nicole Kidman gushed of her Best Actress nom for “Being the Ricardos”: “WOW! I’m so overwhelmed! Just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in. What a beautiful way to find out! I share this with them, Javier [Bardem], J.K. [Simmons], Nina [Arianda] and with ALL the cast and Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together.

“This was the hardest role I’ve ever done and to be honoured this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother. Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood’s greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she’s an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you Lucille Ball. And to everyone who worked on this film both in front of and behind the camera, our passionate and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, this nomination is ours to share!”

Javier Bardem released the following statement regarding his Actor in a Leading Role nom for his performance in “Being the Ricardos”: “To embody Desi Arnaz’s spirit was a privilege and an honour and to be connected to his energy and legacy is something I will never forget.

“Thank you to his family for trusting me with the responsibility of bringing this larger-than-life entertainer and entrepreneur to screen. Thank you to the Academy for this acknowledgement, it is a very special moment for me to be recognized among the most talented actors of our time; Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield.

“Congratulations to my friends Nicole [Kidman] and J.K. [Simmons] for your much deserved recognitions. Thank you to Aaron Sorkin for the beautiful script and direction that brought us all here, and finally thank you to Amazon for your unwavering support. I couldn’t be happier to share this celebration with my talented wife, Penelope [Cruz], for her work in Parallel Mothers. Thank you.”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, up for the Best Supporting Actor gong for “The Power of the Dog”, shared: “Where do I even begin… I’m simply elated. This is beyond even my wildest imagination. To be nominated for an Academy Award is such a tremendous honour and I’m so thankful to everybody who has played a role in getting me to this position.

“I’m forever indebted to Jane [Campion]’s brilliance and am eternally grateful for her trust in me to bring Peter to life. She’s a singular talent that every actor should be so lucky to work with. I think I can speak for the cast when I say we were in the most trusted hands imaginable. I’m so proud of Jesse [Plemons], Benedict [Cumberbatch], Kirsten [Dunst], Ari [Wegner], and everybody involved in the production for being so rightfully recognized by the Academy. I’m just so humbled, reflective, and appreciative right now.”

Producers Tim White and Trevor White said on behalf of their Academy Award nomination for Best Picture for “King Richard”: “We are incredibly honoured for ‘King Richard’ to be included in this year’s list of Best Picture nominees!

“This film was truly a labour of love that started with both of us being personally inspired by the journey of the Williams family and their unwavering pursuit of their dreams. Along the way their story touched countless cast and crew members as well as audiences all over the world. We were humbled by the opportunity to tell this story and share in this success with the incredible group of actors and filmmakers that made this possible.”

Jessie Buckley shared of her actress in a supporting role nom for “The Lost Daughter”: “I am in complete shock! ‘The Lost Daughter’ is so special to me. To be recognized for anything connected to it is just a wild dream come true. And to gorgeous Olivia Colman and our leader and legend Maggie Gyllenhaal, I’m so lucky to share this ride with you incredible women. Thank you.”

“Dune” director Denis Villeneuve said in a statement to ET Canada: “Here is a trick for all filmmakers on Oscars nomination morning. At the very last minute before announcements, make pancakes. It helps with the stress.

“Now that it’s over, I can say two things: First, I could not be more proud of my whole team who got 10 nominations. Massive congratulations to Mary Parent and Cale Boyter for our Best Picture nomination, to Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth for our Best Adapted Screenplay nomination, and to Hans Zimmer, Joe Walker, Greig Fraser, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Jacqueline West, Bob Morgan, Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett on their much-deserved recognition. Thank you to the Academy! We had an amazing morning. None of which would have been possible without our incredible cast — on behalf of the entire producing team, we thank you for your hard work in making my old dream a reality. And finally, thank you to the Legendary and Warner Bros. teams!

“Second, make sure you put enough eggs in the preparation, our pancakes were a disaster.”

Billie Eilish gushed of her Original Song nom for “No Time To Die”:

The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC. After forgoing a host for the last three years since Jimmy Kimmel last hosted in 2018, this year’s ceremony is likely to have multiple hosts.