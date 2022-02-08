Liam Neeson had quite the time in Melbourne, Australia, while shooting his new film “Blacklight” in 2020.

The actor spoke to “Sunrise” hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr on Monday, sharing of his time in the city: “I loved Melbourne. I loved our Australian crew, [they are] fantastic workers.

“Every department was superb. They were their own people, do you know what I mean? They had a great sense of humour.”

Neeson added: “I made a couple of pals, I fell in love once there, but she was taken,” insisting he was looking forward to returning Down Under.

Koch and Barr admitted they were “intrigued” by Neeson’s remarks, telling viewers: “If you know the lady involved, go to the Facebook page. Give us some hints!”

Neeson lost his wife Natasha Richardson in 2009 after she suffered a fatal fall at a Quebec ski resort.

The pair tied the knot in 1994 and share two sons: Micheál and Daniel.

Neeson recently spoke to ET Canada about having acted since 1978 and what it was like making his 100th movie. See more in the clip below.