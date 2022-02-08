It’s been a long time since Robert Pattinson rose to fame with the teen-vampire saga “Twilight”.

The 35-year-old actor’s 2008 breakout role as Edward Cullen set him up for success and led him down a particular path in Hollywood. Pattinson took on roles in smaller films with singular filmmakers, which was all part of his brilliant decade-long plan to break out of that one specific lane.

“I’m constantly doing risk assessments, which drives everybody crazy, trying to predict every single element that could possibly happen,” Pattison told GQ for his March cover story. “And then, at the end of it, just being like: ‘Ah, f**k it! I’ll just play a lighthouse keeper who f**ks a mermaid [“The Lighthouse”]! I think this is the right move!'”

When the award-winning Robert Eggers film “The Lighthouse” premiered in 2019, news of Pattinson starring as Batman also broke that same year. Production was in full gear ahead of the pandemic and continued filming while the rest of the world came to a halt.

“I just always had this anchor of Batman,” Pattinson said. “Rather than thinking you’re flotsam to the news, you could feel engaged without being paralyzed by it. Everyone I know, if you had a little momentum going in your career or your life, then stopping, you had to have a reckoning with yourself. Whereas I was so incredibly busy the whole time, doing something that was also super high pressure, by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done…. I was still playing Batman at the end of the day, even though the world might end.”

Pattinson described the nature of the shoot as “kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time” and revealed that he “felt very much alone.”

“Even just being in the suit all the time. You’re not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside,” he added.

Recalling the lonely hours in the dark, Pattinson said, “I mean, I was really, really, really dead afterward. I just looked at a photo of myself from April and I looked green.”

The London native also spoke on what sets director Matt Reeves’ adaptation of Batman apart from the rest.

“The first shot is so jarring from any other ‘Batman’ movie that it’s just kind of a totally different pace,” Pattinson told GQ. “It was what Matt was saying from the first meeting I had with him: ‘I want to do a ’70s noir detective story, like “The Conversation”.’ And I kind of assumed that meant the mood board or something, the look of it. But from the first shot, it’s, ‘Oh, this actually is a detective story.’”

When “The Batman” wrapped, Pattinson continued to branch out and made a production deal at Warner Bros., for which he stepped behind the camera for the first time. He admitted he’s a “terrible writer,” but “moulding stuff I find really, really, really satisfying.”

He explained the torturous journey it takes him to pitch a creative project.

“I seem to only be able to have ideas when there’s an enormous amount of adrenalin. It’s almost like my process of doing anything now. I have to really, really feel like I’ve hit rock bottom. Where right up until the moment I have to perform it’s: ‘Wow, I’m the most empty piece of s**t,'” he joked.

“You have to feel the pain. And then suddenly it’s like God gives you a little treat: ‘Here’s an idea you’ve never thought of before. Run with this.'”