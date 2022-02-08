The drama on “The Bachelor” was award-worthy this week.

On Monday night’s episode, Clayton Echard confronted Shanae Ankney over her outburst at a group-date afterparty she wasn’t invited to, where she threw the team’s trophy into a pond.

“This has been very challenging for me because it is creating more turmoil in the house,” Clayton said. “And I don’t want this to be a hostile environment. You do feel that throwing the trophy in the pond was not the right thing to do? Because if you aren’t able to and this continues, then I just don’t know how we can move forward.”

He added, “Shanae, do you feel apologetic for it? Your actions of throwing the trophy into the pond are very hard to defend.”

Shanae told him, “No, I want to apologize. I was heated in the moment, you know? And then after actually going home and thinking about it, I should have never done that. That’s not my character. That’s not me. So yeah, I am really sorry. And I’m sorry that I did interrupt that afterparty. I do hope you can accept my apology and so do the girls. You know, by apologizing and being truthful, I think it’s going to have our connection move forward and build. So that’s what I’m looking for.”

She then apologized to the other women on the show, getting emotional and teary as she spoke.

“I’m really nervous right now, but I wanted to tell you guys that I’m really sorry,” Shanae said. “It wasn’t my intention to hurt any of you guys, and I know I took a lot of time away from you guys with Clayton. And I know this has been going on way too far. And I know I’ve said some things that I didn’t mean. But I am really sorry, and I hope we can get past this because I do want to talk to you guys and confide in you and be there for one another. I’m truly sorry.”

Despite telling Clayton that her apology “went well,” she admitted in a confessional, “That was the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my entire life, apologize to people that I wasn’t sorry for. I’m not sorry, hoes. You mean sh**s. I need an Oscar award for that performance. Fake it till you make it. I never thought I could act before, but I’m good.”

Taking stock of her fake tears, Shanae added, “This is Meryl Streep, and this is Shanae Ankney. Right here.”

On Twitter, fans were stunned at Shanae’s confession.

bach nation to clayton when he lets shanae's behavior slide #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/zQOoVuW3si — Nirali Patel (@niralip2020) February 8, 2022

Clayton himself reacted to a Joker meme about himself, joking that he still has the face paint on.