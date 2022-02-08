“There’s a starman waiting in the sky.”

On Tuesday, Disney debuted the new trailer for the Pixar animated film “Lightyear”, a space adventure about the character Buzz Lightyear, who inspired the toy in the “Toy Story” series.

READ MORE: Chris Evans Will Voice Young Buzz Lightyear In Origins Story

Photo: Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” said director Angus MacLane. “In ‘Toy Story’, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a space ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lightyear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Photo: Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

In “Lightyear”, Buzz heads out on an intergalactic space adventure, accompanied by a talking robot cat named Sox, and takes on the evil Emperor Zurg.

READ MORE: Chris Evans Voices Buzz In New Teaser For ‘Lightyear’ Pixar Origin Story

Photo: Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Photo: Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Chris Evans voices Buzz, with Peter Sohn as Sox. Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. also feature.

“Lightyear” opens in theatres June 17, 2022.