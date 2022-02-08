Fifteen years after the death of model and actress Anna Nicole Smith, her former partner Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to her.

“Still remembering this one 15 years after her death. She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage,” Birkhead writes on Instagram.

Smith died from a prescription drug overdose on Feb. 8, 2007, at age 39. Later, entertainment photographer Birkhead was revealed to be the father of Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn, now 15, following DNA paternity tests after Smith’s death.

Sharing a black and white photo of him and Smith embracing, Birkhead writes, “Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out.”

“Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one-of-a-kind teenager with her Mom’s smile, beauty and courage,” he continues, adding, “Thanks to Anna’s fans for helping keep her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole.”

Earlier this week, a biopic on Smith’s tragic final days was announced with “GLOW” star Betty Gilpin in talks for the lead role.