Joe Rogan continues to be in hot water and Trevor Noah is still unpacking the drama.

In a segment for “The Daily Show”, the host took a look at Rogan’s recent apology video for his dozens of uses of the N-word on his podcast.

“That’s a lottt of the ‘N’ word,” Noah said. “And with the hard ‘-er,’ as well, which is never a good thing.”

He continued, “If there’s ever a video of you saying the ‘N’ word THAT many times, you better pray one of two things: Either, you’re a Black person or you’re a dead man from history. Because then the worst thing they can do is take your statue down — and move it into a museum,” the South African comedian continued.

Noah also took Rogan to task for the way he described seeing the movie “Planet of the Apes” in a Black neighbourhood.

“That video’s so bad it actually made me miss the ‘N’ word video,” Noah, who labelled Rogan “the scariest thing to come out of the show ‘Fear Factor,’” the host said. “Ah, the good old days.”

Finally, Noah joked, “I know a lot of people are upset about this, but look at the bright side: At least Joe Rogan wasn’t talking about vaccines. So that is a step in the right direction.”