Phil Robertson is addressing those 2013 anti-gay remarks in a new interview with Fox News Digital.

The “Duck Dynasty” star, who was suspended by A&E following the comments made in a GQ interview, has just released a book titled Uncanceled: Finding Meaning and Peace in a Culture of Accusations, Shame, and Condemnation.

He told the publication of the backlash he faced at the time, “The ones who attacked me, I didn’t hold it against them. They asked me a question about a particular sin, homosexual behaviour. And they asked if I believed it was a sin.

“I thought to myself, That’s a weird question to ask someone, but I just quoted a Bible verse… I quoted what God had to say about that sin and nine other sins, but it was in the list of sins… As we were doing ‘Duck Dynasty’, the upper crowd at A&E decided to drop the ax on me without first looking into what went down.”

Robertson was referencing the GQ interviewer’s question, “What, in your mind, is sinful?” to which he replied at the time, “Start with homosexual behaviour and just morph out from there. Bestiality, sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those men.”

GQ stated he also paraphrased Corinthians from the Bible: “Don’t be deceived. Neither the adulterers, the idolaters, the male prostitutes, the homosexual offenders, the greedy, the drunkards, the slanderers, the swindlers – they won’t inherit the kingdom of God. Don’t deceive yourself. It’s not right.”

Robertson told Fox News Digital of the criticism: “They put me on what they called an indefinite hiatus. I said, ‘I think I may be getting fired, right?’ Hiatus says you’re not part of the program anymore. After nine days they reinstated me, but we had all kinds of sponsors that just took off. They had made a mockery of what I said. All I did was quote a Bible verse. And as a result, they tried to cancel me. But it didn’t cancel me at all. I still love them. I don’t hate anyone.”

“The Bible teaches us to love thy neighbour even with their mistakes,” he went on.

Despite the suspension, Robertson insisted he had no regrets about doing the GQ interview.

“I just went on. I never called A&E and said, ‘What are you doing?’ I never said a word when they came to visit me about 10 days after this all went down. I said, ‘Guys, did y’all ever hear from me with some kind of irate phone call? ‘Cause you were firing me?’ They said, ‘Mr. Robertson, you never said a word.’ … I quoted a Bible verse that dealt with homosexual behaviour. I just quoted the Bible verse that God had written through Paul the Apostle by the power of the Holy Spirit… I didn’t dream it off the top of my head. It didn’t go any further than that.”

The star then discussed today’s cancel culture, insisting that “it’s gone too far” and that it goes against the teachings of the Bible.

“I hope that people would quit accusing each other,” he said. “We’re all guilty of sin. We all make mistakes. Therefore, you have no excuse to pass judgment on someone else. That’s what people do. They find a mistake you made when you were 18 years old or something you said on the internet long ago. Then they go after you with a vengeance.

“You’re condemning yourself by passing judgment on others. Do you think you’ll escape God’s judgment? In a culture of accusations, shame and condemnation, I’m just trying to speak out about the word of God…. Just forgive each other and move on for crying out loud.

“The last thing you want to do is bring up someone’s past, bring up their sins and condemn someone for it when you are a sinner,” Robertson said.

“It’s better to forgive someone quickly. God forgave all of us. I went around doing evil things until I discovered Jesus… I was 28 at the time, and I’ve been following Jesus ever since…. The people that fuel cancel culture just want to find your mistakes and elevate them. It’s more worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God…. I think God gave us a great deal, and it’s free of charge. People can say all they want about me.”