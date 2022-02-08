Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan and the stars of “Bel-Air” recognize how important this opportunity is.

The days are ticking away to the premiere of Showcase’s “Bel-Air”. There are a lot of expectations placed on the reboot of the believed series, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. The new cast opens up about their hopes and pressures ahead of the show’s premiere.

READ MORE: The Fresh Prince Gets A Second Chance In Dramatic ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer

“I hope that [viewers] walk away loving on themselves and their family,” Banks tells Teen Vogue. “But also the communication aspect… to be able to open up these conversations in our community.

“[I’m] hoping that they could take away from Will, the individuality of it, hoping that they can be authentically themselves. I hope that they see that in me. I hope that they see that in my story, and I hope that they see that in Will. There’s like three layers to everything that I’m doing here.”

Sholotan, who portrays Carlton – played by Alfonso Ribeiro in the original series – understands the new cast’s responsibility.

READ MORE: Will Smith Surprises The New Star Of ‘Bel-Air’ Jabari Banks

“We [say], every day on set, we’re standing on the shoulders of giants,” Sholotan says. “We are stepping into a really important and very impactful legacy, but you have the choice. We all have the choice to either run from that or step up to it. I’ve chosen to wear it as a badge of honour.”

“Bel-Air” premieres Feb. 14 on Showcase. It also stars Coco Jones and Akira Akbar.