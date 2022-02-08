Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Pamela Anderson is bringing vegan chocolates to Valentine’s Day 2022.

Anderson and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have teamed up for a Valentine’s Day campaign promoting a new box of vegan chocolates. A 3,400 square-foot billboard was taken out in New York City’s Times Square to promote the sweets.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson And Husband Dan Hayhurst Split After 13 Months Of Marriage

Pamela Anderson — Photo: PETA

Pamela Anderson — Photo: PETA

The 25-inch-wide limited-edition heart-shaped box includes four flavours of vegan chocolate and a steamy boudoir photo of Anderson.

“I believe that having a big heart is the sexiest thing in the world,” Anderson says in a press release. “And a whopping 67 per cent of people report a boost in bedroom performance after going vegan.”

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Shares Video Promoting B.C. Indigenous Organization

The limited-edition box includes 110 dark chocolates. The flavours included are cherry, green tea lemon, lavender and raspberry.