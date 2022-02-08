Pamela Anderson is bringing vegan chocolates to Valentine’s Day 2022.
Anderson and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have teamed up for a Valentine’s Day campaign promoting a new box of vegan chocolates. A 3,400 square-foot billboard was taken out in New York City’s Times Square to promote the sweets.
READ MORE: Pamela Anderson And Husband Dan Hayhurst Split After 13 Months Of Marriage
The 25-inch-wide limited-edition heart-shaped box includes four flavours of vegan chocolate and a steamy boudoir photo of Anderson.
“I believe that having a big heart is the sexiest thing in the world,” Anderson says in a press release. “And a whopping 67 per cent of people report a boost in bedroom performance after going vegan.”
READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Shares Video Promoting B.C. Indigenous Organization
The limited-edition box includes 110 dark chocolates. The flavours included are cherry, green tea lemon, lavender and raspberry.