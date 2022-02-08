Click to share this via email

Elton John and David Furnish are bringing the party back.

On Tuesday, ahead of the Academy Awards nominations announcement, the couple announced their annual Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars Party is returning in-person this year.

In the announcement, John revealed that the 30th annual event will feature a performance by Brandi Carlile.

The party is the pair’s first being held in-person since the pandemic began two years ago, with last year’s party going virtual.

At the 2021 online party, John performed together with Dua Lipa.

The invitation-only soirée raises funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, with proceeds each year reaching into the millions of dollars.