The Academy may have snubbed Lady Gaga, but the artist isn’t sweating it.

On Tuesday, after the nominations for the 2022 Oscars were announced, Gaga took to Instagram to congratulate “House of Gucci” stylist for his nomination in Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Reveals She And Salma Hayek Shot ‘House Of Gucci’ Sex Scene That Didn’t Make It Into The Movie

“I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years,” she wrote, adding, “He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so greatful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit.”

Other than the Makeup & Hairstyling nod, “House of Gucci” came away empty-handed on Tuesday morning, including no nomination in the Best Actress category for Gaga.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Talks ‘Silly Decision’ To Try And Catch A Football During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Classy as ever, Gaga also addressed all the other nominees, writing, “congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic – you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year. Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time.”

Gaga has been nominated three times for Oscars, including for Best Actress for her performance in “A Star Is Born”, and she took home the trophy for the song “Shallow” from the film.