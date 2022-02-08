Avril Lavigne admits she’s had her own share of rocky romances.

The artist spoke with Fault magazine about her new upcoming album Love Sux and recounted her own experience with relationships.

“Yes, love is hard and relationships are not easy,” she shared. “It’s not easy for anybody and I’ve now lived long enough to realize that I need to prioritize myself and take care of myself.”

The 37-year-old hitmaker has been married twice. She married Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger from 2013-2015 and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.

After both relationships, Lavigne tried to stay single and focus on her own development for a while.

“I went through a phase where I was like ‘I’m gonna be independent and have time on my own for a minute’…And it really didn’t last that long,” the singer revealed.

Her current partner is musician Mod Sun whom she released the single “Flames” with in January 2021. Their relationship was later confirmed when they were spotted in public together in March 2021.

Despite her current relationship status, the “Complicated” singer said her album was an endeavour devoted to the most important person in her life.

“When I started the album, I was definitely in the mindset of ‘if I’m going to rely on anyone in this world, it’s going to be me,'” added Lavigne.

She also dedicated the album to her fans who have kept her going through all these years.

“It’s crazy to see my music still resonating with people from a new generation it’s inspiring and it keeps me motivated,” said Lavigne. “I still feel the need to do everything as great as I can and take everything I do seriously.”

Love Sux comes out on Feb. 25.