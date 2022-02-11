It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Feb 11., 2022.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift – “The Joker And The Queen (Remix)”

Ed Sheeran reimagines his track “The Joker And The Queen” off his album = by calling upon the power of none other than Taylor Swift. Sheeran revealed the news earlier this week while at the Brit Awards. If you thought “Perfect” was THE wedding song, just wait till you hear “The Joker And The Queen” — we’re sure it will be playing at a wedding near you very soon.

Doja Cat – “Celebrity Skin”

Doja Cat completely surprises fans by taking on a punk-rock style for her new song “Celebrity Skin”. We knew Doja Cat could cross genres considering all the ways she reinvented “Say So” when she performs it live. This just goes to show what an incredible artist she is overall, and that she’s here to stay.

Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, & Playboi Carti – “City of Gods”

Kanye West teams with Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, and Playboi Carti for the newly released track “City of Gods”. With lyrics such as “Excuse me but this is the feature of the year”, “me and Drizzy we at peace”, and “A hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL” the song itself is sure to generate a lot of buzz.

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby – “Bussin”

After teaming up with Lil Baby last week for “Do We Have A Problem?” the queen of rap gifts her Barbz another song with Lil Baby titled “Bussin”. It feels like Christmas has come early with two Nicki songs back to back.

Machine Gun Kelly & WILLOW – “emo girl”

Machine Gun Kelly teams up with WILLOW to bring “emo girl”, the lead single off MGK’s forthcoming album, mainstream sellout. MGK previously teased this song on TikTok, which had fans begging for the full release (it became the third-fastest-growing TikTok in 24 hours — talk about impact).

Kim Petras – “Slut Pop” + Slut Pop (EP)

Kim Petras delivered a Valentine’s Day EP with a sexy twist when she surprised fans with Slut Pop this New Music Friday. With songs like “XXX”, “Throat Goat”, and “Superpower B***h” this sex-positive album will make anyone feel empowered and certainly get them in the mood for this month of love.

Dove Cameron – “Boyfriend”

Dove Cameron has finally released her highly anticipated track “Boyfriend”. Cameron had been teasing this queer-pop anthem for quite some time on TikTok. Fans can now finally enjoy the full version of “Boyfriend” to their heart’s content until Dove drops her upcoming EP. ET Canada caught up with Dove Cameron who spilled the tea on her new music.

LØLØ x Maggie Lindemann – “debbie downer”

Live out your pop-punk fantasy with LØLØ and Maggie Lindemann’s “debbie downer”. The song, which turns the famous “Bring It On” cheer chant “It’s Cold In Here” into a catchy hook that you just can’t stop singing, is an anthem. The song gives us major “Paramore meets Avril Lavigne” vibes and we are here for it. If you need your daily dose of teen angst this New Music Friday, look no further.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”, Saweetie & H.E.R – “Closer”, Hayden Joseph – “Book Beside Your Bed”, Anna Sofia – “No. 5”, Grace Gaustad – “Pink Cadillac”, AJ Lambert – “See You Tonite” + Manhattan Beach, Swept By Ocean Breezes (ALBUM), Amanda Jordan – “I Choose You”, Molly Moore – “Vacation” + Escapism (EP), Dustin Lynch – “Party Mood” + Blue In The Sky (ALBUM), Eddie Vedder – “Invincible” + Earthling (ALBUM), Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait”, Tyler Joe Miller – “Wild As Her”, & Alyssa Reid – “roses”.

New Music Videos:

Tove Lo – “How Long”

Tove Lo has finally dropped the music video for “How Long”. She joins the collection of artists who have created original music for season 2 of the HBO original series “Euphoria”. “How Long” bears an inviting melody right off the top of the track, and we can only imagine how this song will fit into the beloved series. But with lyrics such as “How long have you loved another,” we can only assume drama is about to unfold.

Keep On Your Radar:

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” so we’re excited to hear the rest of the album when it drops on March 11, 2022.

Charli XCX – Crash (ALBUM)

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Machine Gun Kelly – mainstream sellout

Machine Gun Kelly’s forthcoming album, mainstream sellout drops on March 25, 2022, and will feature his lead single alongside WILLOW “emo girl”.

Michael Bublé – Higher

Beloved Canadian artist Michael Bublé is set to release his eleventh studio album Higher on March 25, 2022. The album will feature the lead single “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love (ALBUM)

The world hasn’t received new music from the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 2016, thankfully that’s all about to change. The group’s new album Unlimited Love will be out on April 1, 2022, and will feature the single “Black Summer”.

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

SOFI TUKKER – WET TENNIS (Album)

SOFI TUKKER’s followup to their Grammy-nominated debut album, Treehouse will be titled WET TENNIS. The album will feature their latest single “Original Sin” and is set for an April 29, 2022, release.