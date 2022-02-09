Click to share this via email

With the Olympics underway, Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore of “Pretty Hard Cases” decided now would be the perfect time to learn how to figure skate.

And who better to teach them than World Champion Elvis Stojko — the catch– there is no ice.

Stojko’s impressive resume includes three-time world champion, two Olympic silver medals, seven-time Canadian champion and the first person to land a quadruple-double jump combo.

To start off, Stojko had them try warm-up.

“I’m cracking,” Moore joked as they had to touch their toes.

Next was to learn a spiral, which required balancing on one foot while their other leg came straight back all while smiling.

But the most fun part is spinning.

“My mind is blown,” MacNeill added. “I’m being taught to spin by Elvis freaking Stojko.”

While they are pretty close to gold standard, check back on Feb. 16 for Part Two as they perfect their iceless skating routine.