With Wendy Williams dealing with health issues and unlikely to return to the talk show that bears her name, one of the guest hosts who’s been filling in is reportedly in talks to take over the show permanently.

Deadline reports that Sherri Shepherd is in the final stages of a deal that will see her become the full-time host of “The Wendy Williams Show”, which would certainly be retitled if she signs on.

Shepherd and fellow actor Michael Rapaport (whose credits include “Justified”, “Atypical” and Amy Schumer’s upcoming Hulu comedy “Life & Beth”) have regularly filled in for Williams since the beginning of the show’s 13th season.

While TMZ, which first reported the story, claimed Shepherd would be named “permanent guest host,” Deadline contends that her deal is actually to be permanent host.

If the deal goes through, this would mark Shepherd’s first time in the daytime talk space since her seven-season stint on “The View”, on which she served as co-host from 2007 until 2014.