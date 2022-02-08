Liev Schreiber admits Christopher Walken was part of his dream cast for “Ray Donovan: The Movie”.

The actor dropped by SiriusXM’s “Faction Talk” for a special episode of “Unmasked With Ron Bennington” to talk about his new film.

In a surprising confession, the actor said they had someone different in mind for Jon Voigt’s character originally.

“Originally we had thought of – can I say this? I’m gonna say it. Originally, we had thought of [Christopher] Walken,” said Schreiber.

Voigt plays Donovan’s father Mickey Donovan in the movie – a decision that came surprisingly from his impression of another actor.

“It suddenly dawned on, I think it was Anne first, that Jon Voight is the only guy who does Walken better than Walken,” he explained. “And what that thing is because everybody tries to do the voice, but what it’s about is just this total charm. Like every fibre, every element of his being is about wanting to be loved and wanting charm … Jon had this kind of amazing facility with that stuff and just ran with it.”

It wasn’t for that reason alone that the role went to Voigt, Schrieber also praised the actor for his ability to immediately connect with the characters.

“I mean, Jon out of the gates had some kind of strange and wonderful connection to this guy, who was so conflicted and so full of duality and everything that makes a great character,” he added.

The movie is a direct continuation of the “Ray Donovan” series which was cancelled on Showtime after seven seasons. The film concludes the plot of the franchise.

The full interview with Schreiber airs on Feb. 11 on SiriusXM “Faction Talk“.