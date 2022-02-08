Hulu is ready to engage in “Conversations with Friends”.

On Tuesday, the streamer unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming series, which follows the complicated love lives of a quartet of young friends in Ireland.

“‘Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Sasha Lane) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin,” notes Hulu’s synopsis of the series, based upon the novel by Normal People author Sally Rooney.

Photo by: Enda Bowe/Hulu — Photo by: Enda Bowe/Hulu

“It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke of “Girls”), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor,” the synopsis continues. “While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.”

Look for “Conversations with Friends” to debut in May 2022.