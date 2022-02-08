Adele wins big at the 2022 Brit Awards.

The singer broke her own record for the most-awarded female artist at the award show with three wins in 2022.

She took home the first award of the night with Song of the Year for her track “Easy on Me” off the album 30.

Before getting to her speech, she admitted she was surprised at the number of songs up for the award.

“First of all, I didn’t realize there were that many songs nominated for Song of the Year, I can’t believe a piano ballad went up against that many bangers,” said Adele.

She spoke about how the Brit Awards were a “big part” of her career since the beginning and thanked everyone for their support.

She went on to take home Artist of The Year – an accolade she wasn’t expecting – and took the opportunity to praise her competitors like Little Simz and Dave.

it's the second win of the night for @Adele, as she wins Artist of the Year! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/5poy7I9h9p — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

For her final award of the night, Adele walked out with Album of the Year for 30. She dedicated the honour to her son Angelo, calling this album his journey as well as hers.

“I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me because not many people do stuff like that anymore,” she shared. “My son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years. It’s for him.”

the third win of the night for @Adele as '30' takes home @MastercardUK Album of the Year! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/BLbUxC9tz8 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Aside from competing for awards, Adele also performed tracks from her hit album 30 for the show. Other performers like Ed Sheeran, Dave, Little Simz and Sam Fender were also up for awards.

The Brit Awards made headlines with big changes for the show like scrapping the gender-segregated awards categories for neutral titles instead.

Despite understanding the changes, Adele also took an opportunity during her Artist of the Year speech to empower other female artists.

“I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I really love being a woman and a female artist, I do. I’m really proud of us,” she added.