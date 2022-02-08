Heather Dubrow’s daughter Kat is coming out to the world.

A year after her sister Max, 18, came out as bi, Kat, 15, has shared she is lesbian.

“We’ve got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans,” Heather told People.

The “Real Housewives Of Orange County” alum is also mom to Nick (twins with Max) and Coco, 11, with husband Terry of “Botched”.

READ MORE: Kelly Dodd Apologizes After Receiving Legal Letter For Suggesting Heather Dubrow’s Son Gave Her COVID-19

The family will return to the Bravo reality show this season where they hope to share their story.

“I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families,” Heather continued.

Terry had the same approach, adding, “Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations.”

Kat was low key when telling her family after “talking about her sexuality for a while.”

“Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian,’ ” Heather said. “I didn’t see it, and I was mad because the dogs pooped in the house, so I wrote back, ‘Who let the dogs poop in the house?’ It was a total mom fail, and they’ve never let me forget that.”

“All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy,” she added.

READ MORE: Heather Dubrow Says She’s ‘So Proud’ Of Daughter Max After Coming Out As Bisexual

“Even if she doesn’t understand something, my mom tries very hard and she learns and teaches herself and she grows with us,” Max said about how they are raised.

Kat noted, “She’s asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares. She’s asked me about my pronouns. It’s really easy to talk to her. It’s not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her.”

However, Kat is still nervous about her life playing out on television.

“I was really stressed about it,” Kat said. “But I’m really grateful that I have Max as an older sister, that she has already gone through all of this. Seeing my sister be so proud, and to see her be so comfortable with herself, it just makes me feel like I have nothing to worry about.”