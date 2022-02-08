Will Arnett is reflecting on his divorce from Amy Poehler, recalling that period in his life as being “excruciating.”

Interviewed by The Guardian, the “Lego Masters” host got candid about divorcing the “SNL” alum after nearly a decade of marriage.

“Just brutal, brutal, brutal,” he said of shooting “Arrested Development” in the midst of his marriage imploding. “I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour.”

READ MORE: Will Arnett Files For Divorce From Amy Poehler

According to Arnett, he was able to work through that pain in his next two projects, the animated “BoJack Horseman” and the addiction-themed dramedy “Flaked”, admitting the latter series allowed him to dramatize “an amalgamation of characteristics that I didn’t like about other people and other stuff about me that I didn’t like.”

Added Arnett: “What a weird thing to do. But it was kind of the only thing I knew how to do. It was a painful couple of years, but I had to go through it, I guess.”

Adding to that pain was having to go through it publicly.

READ MORE: Will Arnett Opens Up About Split From Amy Poehler

“People talk about you like they know you and they talk about your relationship as if they know what’s going on,” he explained. “So imagine how weird that is. It’s brutal with any relationship, and we have kids, and without getting into specifics, you then see stuff online, like, this one journalist wrote: ‘I’m Team Amy.’ I’m like: ‘You’re a grown person. What are you talking about? This is a breakup. This is a family. This isn’t some game.'”

However, the passage of time has healed those wounds. “It’s been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother and I’m so lucky that we’re such a huge part of each other’s lives, even more so than we were five years ago,” he said.