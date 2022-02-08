With only days to go until Mary J. Blige hits the Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Dr, Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, the “Family Affair” singer is sharing details.

“Man this thing is the most epic thing in music, like in hip-hop, R&B history, this is — man LA is never going to ever be the same,” Blige said while on “Good Morning America.” “I watched the rehearsals — watching each person’s performance, I have goosebumps watching it.”

The 12-minute performance is being put together with the help of Jay-Z as entertainment adviser.

With this being the first time the entire halftime show is dedicated to rap, no expenses are being spared.

“Just know this. It’s some history man,” Blige said. “It’s a celebration of how far you know hip-hop has come, how far R&B has come, how far you know just you know, music and our culture.”

Adding, “It’s just going to go, you know through the sky. You know I say sky’s the limit? There’s no limit on this sky.”

All in all, Blige hopes the performance will bring hope to those watching.

“We focus on uplifting the people with the music of lifting the people with the beauty and the fashion and bringing them back to a place where we can all come together,” she concluded.