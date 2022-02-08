Florida Georgia Line is looking to their next chapter.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are “taking a break” 10 years after their 2012 hit “Cruise”.

“I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up,” Hubbard told People at their Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“We’re not going our separate ways,” Kelley clarified. “We’re taking a break from recording our music. We’re being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we’re both doing that with our music.”

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line, speak at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

That being said, the two still have a number of festival dates that they plan on playing at.

“We’re sort of using these last 12 shows as a time to celebrate FGL, celebrate the fans, celebrate each other, and then support each other on the next chapter of our musical and creative journey, which is gonna be individually for a while. So we’re excited,” Hubbard said.

Rumours started in 2012 that Hubbard and Kelley were going their own ways. In 2020 during the presidential election, the two had a difference of opinions and their 2021 tour that was delayed due to COVID-19 never got rescheduled.

Hubbard also released “Undivided” with Tim McGraw, while Kelley will go on a solo tour this spring with his newly released album Sunshine State Of Mind.