The world will have to do with one less software engineer now that Amy Schneider has announced she’s quit her day job.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the “Jeopardy!” champ took to Twitter to share the news.

“Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday!” wrote Schneider, who amassed nearly $1.4 million in winnings when her 40-game winning streak came to an end.

“It’s a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to… public figure, I guess?” she continued. “But regardless of the outcome I’m so excited to spend the next couple years at least tackling this new challenge!”

While Schneider didn’t divulge what that “new challenge” would entail, she may have dropped some clues in a recent interview with the New York Post.

“Travel is definitely a part of the plan,” shared Schneider. “I mentioned on the show that we wanted to go to Ireland, and while we’re still finalizing it, it’s looking like we’ll be there for St. Patrick’s Day.”

Schneider also discussed a deal she’d signed with Hollywood agency CAA, which reps stars ranging from Tom Hanks to Zendaya.

“I also am having a lot of meetings with my agents, which is such a weird thing to hear myself say, but it’s true,” she said, noting that she’s also considering writing a book.

“It’s something I’d love to do,” she said. “My main focus right now is figuring out what exactly that book might look like; there are a lot of things I’m passionate about.”