Garth Brooks is finally getting a tattoo after all these years.

The country crooner revealed that thanks to a promise he made with daughter Allie, he is going to get inked.

“I owe my baby a tattoo… I owe my youngest a tattoo, and I’ve got to figure out what it’s going to be, but it’s got to be done this year in 2022,” he said on his “Inside Studio G“. “So, we’ll figure it out.”

READ MORE: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Celebrate 16th Anniversary — See The Sweet Pic!

A fan recently made a new version of his Ropin’ The Wind album cover, complete with Brooks covered in tattoos. Brooks joked that maybe that is what the end result will be.

“I’m thinkin’ something small like a sleeve or something. It looks like I’m going to start with the hands and throat kind of thing,” he said laughing. “We decided on it years ago, and this is the year I have to pay it off. So, we’ll get it done.”

READ MORE: Holly Forbes Delivers Emotional Performance Of Garth Brooks’ ‘The Dance’ On ‘The Voice’

Allie, 25, has her own collection of tattoos, including a dragonfly on her neck.

Brooks is also dad to August, 27, and Taylor, 29.