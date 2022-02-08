Harry Jowsey knows what he did was wrong.

Rumours started to swirl that the “Too Hot To Handle” alum was dating Khloe Kardashian and Jowsey admits he may have added fuel to fire.

During the “Tap In” podcast, Jowsey clarified that they are “not dating.”

“I wish these rumours are true, but they’re not,” he said. “If that relationship happened, we’d be set for life.”

Jowsey said reports started when he shared on his Instagram Stories that he was “gonna go surprise someone special.” Some people assumed he was talking about Kardashian so Jowsey made the choice to “be a f**king scumbag” and run with it.

“The next morning, I posted a carousel of me in the bath, and the second photo was the flowers and the Bentley,” he said. “I was like, ‘I might as well feed into it. Why not?'”

Kardashian had enough and shared that it was “absolutely not true” she was with Jowsey.

The flowers that Jowsey did post were for Netflix after their social media team made a few posts about him and the Bentley was on loan from a dealership.

“I picked up some flowers and some cookies, and took it to the queens at Netflix that run that account because I just wanted to say thank you,” he explained.

Jowsey concluded, understanding that Kardashian “probably thinks that I’m a piece of s**t.”