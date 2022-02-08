Click to share this via email

Nelly had some explaining to do after a video of an unidentified woman pleasuring him orally was posted on his Instagram Stories.

As TMZ reported, the rapper began trending on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after the oral sex video made a brief appearance before being quickly deleted.

According to Nelly, the video winding up on social media was inadvertent that he never meant to happen.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” he told TMZ.

“This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public,” he added.