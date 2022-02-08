Julia Fox opened up about her life from her first drug experience to being a dominatrix and of course, Kanye West.

While on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Fox revealed she was in the “6th or 7th grade” when she first got weed from her “friend’s mom”.

Fox’s drug use would continue and eventually land her own probation which “saved her life” thanks to her probation officer who could see right through her.



But the “Uncut Gems” star said she got her acting start as a dominatrix, after meeting clients and only having minutes to prepare.

“Through doing this for money I got to learn about my own sexuality,” Fox said. “Everyone is a freak and we know it. I won’t judge you and you won’t judge me.”

While suggesting people visit, Fox quipped, “remember to tip.”

Fox then went into NSFW commentary about what customers liked and what type of porn she likes.

“I’m weirdly into partner swapping,” Fox said, clarifying she has never done it.

“I’ve also been so jealous and possessive in my relationships, I don’t want to be like that in the future,” she said.

When asked if she and West have “put a label on it”, Fox responded, “Well I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend.”

“It just happened and it felt very organic,” Fox said of their relationship, dishing about West’s “one of a kind energy.”

“He wants me to be the best version of myself,” she gushed, saying she is West’s “muse.”

On being compared to Kim Kardashian, Fox said it is “unfortunate.”

“If anything I think the conversation should be how heavily Kim was influenced by Kanye,” she added of wearing Balenciaga.