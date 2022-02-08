Rumours have been rife that Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are about to release a new collab, and Sheeran has made it official.

During a chat with LADbible on the red carpet of the Brit Awards on Tuesday, Sheeran divulged that he has a new track that “comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift.”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Says ‘South Park’ Episode Mocking ‘Ginger’ Hair ‘Ruined My Life’

Added Sheeran: “We’re literally announcing that in, like, an hour.”

🚨 Ed Sheeran tells @LADBible at the #BRITs that he will be releasing a song with Taylor Swift on Friday. It’s anticipated to be a remix of “The Joker And The Queen.” pic.twitter.com/XHcjoihJF8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2022

Sheeran didn’t offer any information about the song; however, fans have been theorizing it may be a remix of “The Joker and the Queen,” which originally appeared (sans Swift) on Sheeran’s fourth studio album, =.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ Vault Door Video Hints At Ed Sheeran And Phoebe Bridgers Collaborations

Backing up the theory are several possible clues pointing in that direction, such as the Taylor Swift patch appearing on Sheeran’s jacket in his music video for “Overpass Graffiti”, along with the “+” sign that Swift carved into the cake in her own video for “I Bet You Think About Me”.

While no official announcement has yet been made, according to Sheeran all will be revealed on Friday, Feb. 11.