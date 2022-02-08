Pusha T is offering musical praise to his favourite soda, and he’s bringing Kanye West along for the ride.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the two rappers unveiled the new single “Diet Coke”.

Kicking off with a sample of Fat Joe yelling “yesterday’s price is not today’s price,” the track was co-produced by West and 88-Keys.

In a recent interview with Complex, Pusha T shared the frame of mind represented in his new music.

READ MORE: The Drake-Pusha T Rap Feud Is Officially Over — Because Kanye West Says It Is

“I’m on some one thousand percent rap superhero s**t, man,” he said.

“This era of Push is probably the most relaxed and competitive,” he continued. “I take the game so lightly, because now I know I’m so different. I know nobody is touching me on the street rap tip. It’s just not happening. I just want them to understand my foundation, and when it comes to my foundation, ain’t nobody f**king with me on that. So now I just take it all so lightly, and just be great. You ain’t see me do nothing for the last two years except hold my child and build homes. I just wanted the world to see my son. He’s so beautiful. I just wanted to drill that into the world for 19 good months, now it’s time to go.”