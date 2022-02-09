Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked more loved-up than ever as they posed for photographers at a special “Marry Me” screening in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Affleck was on hand to support his other half for the release of her latest flick, with the pair seen giggling and cuddling on the red carpet. Affleck lovingly planted a kiss on Lopez’s head at one point.

Lopez donned a stunning white lace dress for the occasion, while Affleck opted for a black coat over a white shirt.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of “Marry Me” on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of “Marry Me” on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty)

Lopez’s co-stars Maluma and Chloe Coleman were also in attendance at the screening, as well as her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

The duo’s outing comes after Lopez opened up about her rekindled relationship with Affleck in a candid interview with Rolling Stone.

The previously engaged pair dated from 2002 to 2004. They reunited following her split from Alex Rodriguez last year.

Lopez said of Affleck: “I’m trying not to say too much. I’m really happy.

“I won’t talk about it a lot. We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of “Marry Me” on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty)

The singer continued, “Having a second chance at real love … yeah. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed. Again, I’m trying not to say too much.

“I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”