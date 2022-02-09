Something special happened on Tuesday’s “Wheel of Fortune”.
Contestants Lisa Kramer and Mark Baer made history on the game show this week as Kramer took home the $100,000 grand prize in the Bonus Round Monday before Baer did the same the following day.
Host Pat Sajak insisted this had never happened in the show’s 40-year-plus history.
Referencing Kramer’s $116,700 win, Sajak said Tuesday: “On yesterday’s show, we gave $100,000 in the Bonus Round.
“I checked the rules. It can happen two days in a row. Nothing says you can’t do that.”
That is exactly what occurred, with Baer nabbing the $100,000 bonus prize, bringing his total winnings up to a whopping $126,550.
“It’s never happened,” a surprised Sajak told viewers.
“And wouldn’t you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock… There’s always something new around here, isn’t there?”
Sajak then spoke to his daughter Maggie about the incredible moment:
Viewers talked about the historic episode on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.
