Something special happened on Tuesday’s “Wheel of Fortune”.

Contestants Lisa Kramer and Mark Baer made history on the game show this week as Kramer took home the $100,000 grand prize in the Bonus Round Monday before Baer did the same the following day.

Congratulations, Lisa! Watch her win 💵 $100,000 💵 again here https://t.co/XkKfZcKgcH pic.twitter.com/LvGBLyPTKM — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 8, 2022

Host Pat Sajak insisted this had never happened in the show’s 40-year-plus history.

Referencing Kramer’s $116,700 win, Sajak said Tuesday: “On yesterday’s show, we gave $100,000 in the Bonus Round.

“I checked the rules. It can happen two days in a row. Nothing says you can’t do that.”

That is exactly what occurred, with Baer nabbing the $100,000 bonus prize, bringing his total winnings up to a whopping $126,550.

Whoa, did that just happen?! A Wheel of Fortune first! A second $100,000 winner in a row! 🚨 2 NIGHTS 2 HUGE WINS! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/i5MpUJggXC — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 9, 2022

“It’s never happened,” a surprised Sajak told viewers.

“And wouldn’t you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock… There’s always something new around here, isn’t there?”

Sajak then spoke to his daughter Maggie about the incredible moment:

Viewers talked about the historic episode on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.

This has been a great week for Wheel of Fortune so far. Two nights in a row where two contestants have won the $100,000 bonus round back-to-back! #WheelOfFortune — Anthony Watson (@WatsonFL) February 9, 2022

WOW! TWO NIGHTS OF $100 THOUSANDAIRES BEING MADE IN A ROW! AMAZING! #WheelOfFortune — 🌷 ᐯαℓεɳƭเɳεร ᗰเҡε 🌹 (@8BallZen) February 9, 2022

Wow! I can't believe it! Back to back 100K wins on Wheel Of Fortune. OMG. Now I really want to audition for it! 💸💸💙💜❤💚 — Clarence Jalen Storm (@AgentJalen18) February 9, 2022

Not sure which was more priceless Marks reaction or Pats reaction to two 100 K winners. So crazy. — Brendan Kelly (@K1989Kell) February 9, 2022