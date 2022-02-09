Caitlyn Jenner is happy for her family.

Wednesday on “Good Morning Britain”, the reality star spoke about her daughter Kylie Jenner recently giving birth to a baby boy.

“Yeah, the family is growing!” she said. “Actually, Kylie had her little boy and it was announced the other day.”

She then added, “I’ve got to be very quiet, I’ve got to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family.”

It had previously been reported in Heat magazine that Kylie was “fuming” when Caitlyn let it slip in an August TV interview that she was pregnant with her second child.

“But they’re great, Kylie’s great, everybody is doing good,” Caitlyn said.

“I have the next one, the 20th grandchild, my son Burt and his wife Val, they’re due in a month with a little girl,” she added, “so I’m going for number 20 here in about a month! I can never get all the birthdays right, it’s all on computer!”