Katy Perry is still waiting to say “I do.”

On Wednesday, the singer appeared on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” and was asked about her long engagement to Orlando Bloom.

“Have you and Orlando got married secretly or you just dragging this out? Or are you not sure? What’s going on there?” host Kyle Sandilands asked.

Perry and Bloom got engaged in 2019 but have yet to tie the knot, as the singer explained.

“Well, no. It’s a destination location…we’re still trying for it to work out,” she said. “But every couple of months it’s like, new variant! New variant! New variant!”

Referring to the infamous nude paddle-boarding paparazzi pictures of Bloom several years ago, Kyle jokingly asked, “Have you got your husband-to-be wearing pants on holiday now after those photos? Is he more ‘proper’ now that he’s a dad? Is he doing ‘dad’ things?”

“He’s not changed one bit!” Perry laughed. “You can’t put reigns on that man! He’s a wild stallion, and that’s how I like it!”