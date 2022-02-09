Kim Kardashian discusses self-love, divorce, and more in the March 2022 issue of Vogue.

At age 41, Kardashian, who filed for divorce from ex Kanye West last February, explains how she’s embracing her 40s as the decade to put herself first.

Kardashian and West, whose split continues to make headlines as the rapper makes more and more public comments about their co-parenting and relationship, share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian tells the magazine of putting herself first and prioritizing her health and family life: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think, in the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.

“And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.

“My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”

The Skims founder, who is now dating Pete Davidson, adds of co-parenting with her soon-to-be ex-husband: “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Kardashian also discusses the impact she and her family have had on how people view themselves on social media: “There’s definitely an influence, both positive and negative, on how a whole group of people view themselves because of social media. I can see that. I’m not blocked off to the idea that it exists. But I try to think, Okay, if I’m raising my kids, how would I react if I felt like there were things on TikTok or Instagram that I wouldn’t want them to see and be a part of? We would have those conversations.”

Talk then turns to her famous masked Met Gala look by Balenciaga, with Kardashian admitting she wasn’t so sure about it at first: “I fought against it. I was like, ‘I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?’ But Demna and the team were like, ‘This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.’”

She shares of the future of her relationship with fashion without West: “I always think, What will be next? Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating. Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it’s just not that serious.”

Vogue’s March 2022 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on February 22.