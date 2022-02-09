Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez is clearly happy in love.

On Wednesday, the “Marry Me” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and, of course, the host brings up her guest getting back together with old flame Ben Affleck.

“I would never pry,” DeGeneres says before asking, “What was it like the first night getting back together?”

After having a good laugh, Lopez says, “I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us.”

She adds, “You never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Commenting on a People cover stating “Jennifer Lopez in love,” the actress says, “It’s true, though.”

Also on the show, Lopez talks about “Marry Me” and how the film mirrors her own experiences as a global celebrity.

“It’s my life,” she says, joking, “I know why they wanted me to do this movie.”

She adds, “It was a very meta experience,” and reveals, “I was able to bring nuances” to the role that were not there on the page.

DeGeneres also has Lopez play a game of “Danger Word” with couple Daniel and Kelsey.

And in a big surprise, at the end of the game Daniel gets on one knee while covered in goo and proposes to his girlfriend with a little help from Lopez.

“Are you serious?” Kelsey says, while accepting the proposal to cheers from the audience.