Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Anna Kendrick was starstruck when she met her 2022 Super Bowl commercial co-star: Barbie.

In a teaser for the upcoming Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage commercial, the “Pitch Perfect” actress fangirls over the iconic doll as they sit backstage and discuss their new gig for this weekend’s big game.

READ MORE: Anna Kendrick And Bill Hader Have Reportedly Been Dating Secretly For A Year

Kendrick shared her excitement on Twitter.

The two star in the commercial for Rocket Homes, a sister brand of Rocket Mortgage.

“We always like to approach creative with being able to engage, educate and entertain,” Rocket Mortgage CEO Casey Hurbis said in a statement.

READ MORE: Anna Kendrick Demonstrates Her Knack For Musical Improv In Hilarious ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

“With Anna Kendrick as a co-star, the concept is a perfect fit to mark yet another monumental moment in Barbie’s history as a cultural icon with her first appearance in the big game,” added Lisa McKnight, SVP, global head of Barbie and Dolls Portfolio for Mattel.

“See Anna and her new friend Barbie during the Super Bowl.”

Check out the latest teaser for the commercial below.