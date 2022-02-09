Chrishell Stause is revealing the truth about her friendship with Simu Liu.
“Selling Sunset” fans watched Stause help find the Canadian actor a house on the latest season of the hit Netflix show.
However, despite admitting their friendship is a question that comes up a lot, Stause insisted their relationship was nothing more than that.
She said on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, “I get this question a lot. I have to say Simu is just a friend of mine.”
Host Andy Cohen questioned, “Friend with benefits?” to which an adamant Stause replied, “No, I promise. No one ever believes me, but no. He’s so lovely.
“He’s amazing. He’s, I don’t think he is public with his whole situation, but he is just a friend.”
As Cohen asked what situation that was, the reality TV star continued: “I’m just saying…” as Cohen added: “His dating situation, got it.”
The host also cheekily asked whether she still watched her ex-husband Justin Hartley’s show “This Is Us”.
Stause smiled, “Not anymore.”
The pair were married from 2017 to 2021.
Stause has been busy promoting her new book Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, in which she discusses her marriage to Hartley, as well as her relationships with Matthew Morrison and Jason Oppenheim, among others.