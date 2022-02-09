Lionel Richie is celebrating Black History Month by opening up in a new interview.
The 72-year-old music legend sat down with People for this week’s cover to discuss his upbringing, the highs and lows of his famous life, and dealing with critics early in his career.
“It was really a great period in my life but it was confusing,” Richie said on branching out as a solo artist in the ’70s. He initially made it in the music industry as co-frontman of the hit funk and soul band the Commodores. He then rose to the top, independently, after writing classic songs like “Lady” for Kenny Rogers and his duet “Endless Love” with Diana Ross.
However, with his new-found fame writing pop songs and ballads, Richie would hear a common critique: “‘Hey man, the music’s not Black enough. Lionel’s not Black enough. What’s a Black guy doing writing a waltz?'”
The criticism weighed heavily on him, especially because he took great pride in his culture.
“No one had ever questioned my Blackness before. Like, do you know who you’re talking to?” Richie expressed. He was raised on and around the campus of a historic black college, Tuskegee University, which he also attended, describing it as a community comprising Black heroes and role models.
“William L. Dawson, who wrote the Negro Folk Symphony, would stop by the house. Alfred ‘Chief’ Anderson was one of the dads in the community. He’s the one who took Eleanor Roosevelt up in a plane to prove that Black folks could fly. I grew up around amazing people,” Richie recalled. “They wanted us to be better. There was that saying, ‘Failure is not an option.'”
Richie ultimately kept going and refused to be confined to one genre.
“I said, ‘I’m not trying to be the greatest Black writer of all time. I’m trying to be the greatest writer of all time that happens to be Black.’ At the time it wasn’t hip, but it was forever. I had to keep moving forward in my quest to be that,” he told the magazine.
Despite being challenged, Richie said “it worked.” The “Hello” singer has since sold 100 million albums and is the upcoming recipient of the Library of Congress’s coveted Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He was also recently nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
ANNOUNCEMENT: @LibnOfCongress announces pop icon @LionelRichie will be the next recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. An all-star tribute concert will be broadcast on @PBS stations May 17!
MORE: https://t.co/Rd0yijhyDe pic.twitter.com/xjGVnuW9qO
— Library of Congress (@librarycongress) January 13, 2022
I’m honored to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) alongside so many other incredibly talented artists. Congratulations to all the nominees! Fan voting is open now and you can vote every day through April 29 at https://t.co/9oom7IsYJA pic.twitter.com/P04ZXrfmV3
— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) February 2, 2022
“I passed my goal a long time ago when someone said to me, ‘You have 40 years of records that will survive you.'”