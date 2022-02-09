Lionel Richie is celebrating Black History Month by opening up in a new interview.

The 72-year-old music legend sat down with People for this week’s cover to discuss his upbringing, the highs and lows of his famous life, and dealing with critics early in his career.

“It was really a great period in my life but it was confusing,” Richie said on branching out as a solo artist in the ’70s. He initially made it in the music industry as co-frontman of the hit funk and soul band the Commodores. He then rose to the top, independently, after writing classic songs like “Lady” for Kenny Rogers and his duet “Endless Love” with Diana Ross.

However, with his new-found fame writing pop songs and ballads, Richie would hear a common critique: “‘Hey man, the music’s not Black enough. Lionel’s not Black enough. What’s a Black guy doing writing a waltz?'”

The criticism weighed heavily on him, especially because he took great pride in his culture.

“No one had ever questioned my Blackness before. Like, do you know who you’re talking to?” Richie expressed. He was raised on and around the campus of a historic black college, Tuskegee University, which he also attended, describing it as a community comprising Black heroes and role models.

Lionel Richie- Photo: Erik Carter for People

“William L. Dawson, who wrote the Negro Folk Symphony, would stop by the house. Alfred ‘Chief’ Anderson was one of the dads in the community. He’s the one who took Eleanor Roosevelt up in a plane to prove that Black folks could fly. I grew up around amazing people,” Richie recalled. “They wanted us to be better. There was that saying, ‘Failure is not an option.'”

Richie ultimately kept going and refused to be confined to one genre.

