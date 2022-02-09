Teddi Mellencamp was starstruck by Meg Ryan.

Following her eviction from Global’s “Celebrity Big Brother”, the reality star sat down for a conversation with Julie Chen Moonves on her Instagram show “God 101”.

The host asked about Teddi’s father John Mellencamp and his past relationship with Ryan, wondering if she thought the “Sleepless in Seattle” star might have become her stepmom.

“I loved her so much,” Teddi said. “They were together for eight or so years. And she is such an incredible person still to this day. I loved the time that they spent together. They lit each other up and I think they really respected each other and really had fun with each other and I love her. And not to mention growing up she was in every favourite movie I ever had, so having to reel in that fangirl was tough.”

Asked what kind of person she would match her dad up with, Teddi answered, “You know, I think he needs to be with someone who can make him laugh who can hold their own and ultimately loves art and movies…somebody who is into the arts I think is important. And someone who can take a joke. You can’t take yourself too seriously in our family. If you’re not being teased in our family you’re not being liked.”

John and Ryan first dated for three years, from 2011 to 2014. They got back together in 2017, going so far as to get engaged, but split again in 2019.

The next episode of “Celebrity Big Brother” airs Sunday and 8 p.m. on Global.