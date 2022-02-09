Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift tend to keep their relationship private, but the actor made a rare reference to his other half during a recent interview.

Alwyn is currently starring as Nick Conway in Hulu’s upcoming limited series “Conversations With Friends”, which is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name.

Alwyn partakes in an open relationship in the show. However, as he’s asked about his thoughts on them during the show’s CTAM presentation for media on Tuesday, he said he was personally happy being with one person.

Alwyn, who is thought to have been dating Swift for around five years, said: “I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship,” according to Deadline.

“But I think one of the interesting things about [author Sally Rooney’s] writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships.

“So I think, as a conversation, it’s endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love her books, and our refusal to—without giving things away— tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It’s just constantly thought-provoking.”

Alwyn and Swift may not comment on their relationship very often but that doesn’t stop the musician teasing their romance in her songs.

He even collaborated under the pseudonym “William Bowery” on her two pandemic-produced albums, folklore and evermore.