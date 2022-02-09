Click to share this via email

Bebe Rexha is the latest celeb to take on the viral Céline Dion TikTok challenge.

Rexha stripped down to some sexy pink lingerie to lip-sync to “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” while dancing and spinning around with the wind blowing in her hair.

The singer teased that she was “ready for Valentine’s Day” in the caption.

Rexha is among a whole host of stars who have taken part in the viral Dion challenge.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘Kellyoke’ Cover Of Céline Dion’s Hit ‘I Drove All Night’

Dion herself even re-tweeted Michael Bublé’s very Canadian version of the clip:

Mandy Moore also got involved, performing the track as her “This Is Us” character Rebecca Pearson, with a little help from her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Jon Huertas.