Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Moving into a creepy old mansion can serve as quite the creative inspiration.

On Wednesday, Starz debuted the trailer for the new horror-comedy series “Shining Vale”, starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her Relationship With Johnny McDaid: ‘I Love His Heart’

Photo: Starz

In the series, Cox plays Pat, an author suffering from depression and having a hard time writing a followup to her successful novel published 17 years earlier.

After cheating on her husband with a handyman, Pat and Kinnear’s Terry decide to pick up the family and move to the friendly town of Shining Vale.

Photo: Starz

But the old Victorian mansion they move into holds secrets, with creepy ghosts, possession, and scares — all of which provide a much-needed creative boost for Pat.

“All of a sudden, I wrote 13 pages I don’t remember writing,” she says in the trailer.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Says Playing Piano With Elton John Was The ‘Scariest, Most Nerve-Racking Thing’ She Has Ever Done

Photo: Starz

The series also stars Mira Sorvino, Sherilyn Fenn, Judith Light, Rob Morrow, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, and more.

“Shining Vale” premieres Sunday, March 6.