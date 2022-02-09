Moving into a creepy old mansion can serve as quite the creative inspiration.
On Wednesday, Starz debuted the trailer for the new horror-comedy series “Shining Vale”, starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear.
In the series, Cox plays Pat, an author suffering from depression and having a hard time writing a followup to her successful novel published 17 years earlier.
After cheating on her husband with a handyman, Pat and Kinnear’s Terry decide to pick up the family and move to the friendly town of Shining Vale.
But the old Victorian mansion they move into holds secrets, with creepy ghosts, possession, and scares — all of which provide a much-needed creative boost for Pat.
“All of a sudden, I wrote 13 pages I don’t remember writing,” she says in the trailer.
The series also stars Mira Sorvino, Sherilyn Fenn, Judith Light, Rob Morrow, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, and more.
“Shining Vale” premieres Sunday, March 6.